MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a lot of rich history in Jones County, even dating back to the 1700s, that not many people know about.

(Ann Meadows, Town of Maysville photo)

The White Oak Jones-Onslow Community Basin Initiatives has launched a fundraiser to raise $50,000 to construct a historic and educational park in Maysville. The community historical and educational park will even have a monarch butterfly sanctuary.

“There’s a lot of history. We’ve had logging, the train station, but back in the day, we were considered a booming town,” said Ann Meadows, chair of the White Oak Jones Onslow Community Basin Initiatives. “We had the first female mayor in 1925. We were told and our research showed that she was the first one in North Carolina.”

Officials said they expect groundbreaking for the park in 2024, and the opening date in 2026-27.