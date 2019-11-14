Group looking to help those transitioning from prison back into society

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) A group in Beaufort County is trying to help people getting out of prison transition back into society smoothly.

It’s going to be known as the Beaufort County Local Re-entry Council.

They held their first meeting in Washington Thursday.

The purpose was to get different local agencies in the same room to see how they can work together to help those transitioning back into society.

Jeron Randall said, “One of the worst things that can be done to a person coming back into society is they come out confused, not knowing what’s here for them or where they can go so our plan is to be here waiting for them with open arms, we don’t need people to have their arms crossed to them, it takes a community to help people come back into society.”

They plan to offer a wide variety of services from job training to mental health services.

If you want to get involved, their next meeting is December 19 at 6pm at 1126 Cherry Run Road in Washington.