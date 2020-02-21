Group of wild horses has been on the loose on Outer Banks

COROLLA, N.C. (AP) — Volunteers have been routinely rounding up a group of straying wild horses on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that a deteriorating fence in Currituck County has put the horses in danger of being struck by cars and has allowed them to get into garbage and come too close to people.

The often roam into Corolla village. The horses also have been leaving behind generous amounts of droppings.

The horses often breach a barrier that crosses from ocean to sound. Volunteers often rise with the sun to try and herd the horses back to the other side of the fence.

Officials said that the county recently approved a $50,000 grant to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund to begin repairs on part of the fence.