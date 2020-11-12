Group walks 14 miles to prevent veterans’ suicides

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – As communities honor veterans, a group is making sure those who took their own lives are not forgotten.

10 people, mostly service members and veterans, walked 14 miles, from Pollocksville to New Bern — an effort to raise awareness about veterans’ suicides.

The event is called March for the 22. The idea is to walk 22 kilometers, from Pollocksville to New Bern and carry 22 pounds, each pound for a veteran who’s fallen far from the battlefield.

Statistics show around 22 veterans take their own life everyday.

Adin Colon and American Legion Post 539 created Burgers with Battles to prevent the number of suicides from rising.

Two veterans will be sent to dinner each month for free at Beer Army Burger Company.

Organizers call them the battle buddies.

“It’s about building that comradery and that friendship within each other and within our community because there’s too many single veterans out there, that are by themselves and they don’t need to be,” Adin Colon, said organizer of the March for the 22 event.

The program serves to introduce veterans, pay for their meals and create lasting friendships.

Sponsorships and donations pay for Burgers with Battles and its efforts.

The finish line for this walk was at Union Point Park with an event following the march.