Group warns fishermen to remove lines to protect wild horses

COROLLA, N.C. (AP) — An agency that watches wild horses on North Carolina’s Outer Banks is warning fishermen to clean up their hooks and lines to keep the animals from getting tangled in them.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said on its Facebook page that in recent weeks, horses got hooks tangled in their manes as well as the hair of their lower legs. One horse had to be rescued for medical treatment after it was spotted eating fishing line like it was grass.

Herd manager Meg Puckett said there are six young horses on the beach this fall and they are prone to put things in their mouths that don’t belong.

The fund’s mission is to protect, conserve and manage the herd of colonial Spanish mustangs roaming freely at the northern end of the Outer Banks.