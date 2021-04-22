Group works to prevent, stop underage drinking in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — April is Alcohol Awareness Month in North Carolina. Talk It Now NC is an initiative to keep alcohol out of the hands of minors.

According to the organization, the average age of a minor who tries alcohol for the first time is just 14. Experts say not only does it impact a young person’s health developments, there are increased concerns parents need to tell their kids about.

“We want to encourage parents to take alcohol out of the entire equation,” said Rodney Poole with Talk It Out NC. “It’s very dangerous and it could have some legal ramifications. North Carolina is a controlled state so it’s one of those states that has very little, if any, tolerance for serving alcohol to minors.”

Talk It Out NC officials say they have a number of ambassadors throughout the state that can help connect parents with presentations and ways to talk to their children about preventing underage drinking.