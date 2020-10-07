Groups discuss shared roles in economic development in Pitt County

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) Pitt County officials say their efforts to bring new businesses to the Greenville area are continuing despite challenges caused by the pandemic.

Leaders with the Greenville ENC Alliance and other partners met this morning to discuss development efforts. They’re working to bring companies to Pitt County by targeting specific industries and highlighting local assets. The coronavirus has had a major impact on business travel, but officials say they’re still hearing from companies who want to grow and invest in this area.

“But we can’t do it alone we need the public sectors to support, we need the private sectors, the academic sector and most of all the viewers and the community to get behind the growth and economic development,” said Steve Weathers, Greenville-ENC Alliance President & CEO.

Weathers tells 9 On Your Side, Pitt-Greenville Airport’s temporary loss of airline flights is not affecting business recruitment. That’s because airline flights may resume in December.