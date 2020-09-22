Groups encourage voter participation on National Voter Registration Day

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The 2020 election is 42 days away.

It’s also National Voter Registration Day, a civic holiday aimed at showing how important it is to be part of our country’s democratic process.

For some, the 2020 election will be their first time casting a ballot.

NextGen North Carolina is focusing on getting young people involved.

Rachel Weber is the NextGen NC Press Secretary.

She explains, “We’re making sure that they have all of that information that they need. Whether it’s how they find those registration forms, how they figure out who’s on the ballot, and really what we do is we talk to them about the issues that they care about.”

Employees at ECU want to see their students participating this year.

Alex Dennis is an assistant director at ECU’s Center. for Leadership & Civic Engagement.

“We want to create the next generation of civically engaged active citizens that care about our democracy and want to get involved and make a difference,” he says.

But the pandemic is preventing the usual in-person registration events.

Dennis continues, “Today is a lot more using social media and digital outreach.”

There’s another part of the voting process, researching the candidates.

Pitt County’s Republican chairman says there’s a very good reason for people to register to vote.

“I always say if you didn’t vote, then you don’t have a right to complain,” says Gary Weaver.

Pitt County early voting sites will open October 15.

Social distancing and other CDC guidelines will apply at these sites.

TIMES:

October 15 – October 30; Monday – Friday; 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM

October 17, Saturday; 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

October 24, Saturday; 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

October 25, Sunday; 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

October 31, Saturday; 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

SITES:

Center at Alice F. Keene Park, arts & crafts room; 4561 County Home Rd., Greenville, NC 27858 Willis Building, auditorium; 300 E. 1st St., Greenville, NC 27858 Winterville Fire Station, community room; 2593 Railroad St., Winterville, NC 28590 Farmville Community Center, community room; 3886 S. Main St., Farmville, NC 27828

ADDITIONAL SITES:

Agricultural Center, auditorium; 403 Government Cir., Greenville, NC 27834 Eppes Recreation Center, multi-purpose room; 400 Nash St., Greenville, NC 27834 ECU Student Center, meeting room #125; 501 E. 10th St., Greenville, NC 27858

For additional information you can contact the Pitt County Board of Elections here or call 252-902-3300.