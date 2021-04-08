Groups in North Carolina are raising awareness on issues impacting Black voters

BEAUFORT CO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Black Votes Matter organization is joining local partners, across north carolina, to create virtual listening sessions for Black community members.

The 21- day “We Matter” listening session tour is a joint initiative to recognize issues that are afflicting Black communities in North carolina. Tonight, people living in Beaufort county have the opportunity to log on and join the conversation at 6:30pm.

These meetings are designed to share with leaders and hold them accountable. Elected officials are invited to the virtual meeting to hear what citizens have to say.

Leaders of this initiative say there’s a need to raise awareness on what’s impacting Black voters.

“The social coalition for racial justice did a racial equity report card in 2019-2020 which shows that Black students are three times more likely than white here in Beaufort County to receive a short term suspension,” says Barbara Gaskins with NC Community Outreach & Wellness Center Inc. She continues, “In addition to that 49% of all juvenile complaints were filed against Black youth even though Black youth only make a quarter of the population.”

The listening session is open to everyone and there are several virtual sessions in the making. Here is the link register for the Beaufort County meeting held at 6:30PM : Meeting Registration – Zoom

If you cannot join a session online, you can still contribute using this Google Form: http://bit.ly/wematterissues. The deadline to submit is 4/29.