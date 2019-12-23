Groups in the East are helping the less fortunate ahead of Christmas

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) — Groups in the East are pitching in to make sure no one goes hungry this Christmas.

JOY Soup Kitchen in Greenville has a very simple mission during this time of year, as well as all year long: making sure those who don’t have the income, or don’t have a roof over their head can eat a healthy meal.

“A lot of people just don’t have anything to eat. That’s the main thing, feeding people,” said Mrs. Vick, Manager of JOY Soup Kitchen.

While the soup kitchen is closed on Christmas Day, as well as the day after Christmas, folks are still able to stop by and get a hot meal as well as bags of extra food to carry them through Wednesday and Thursday.

“We’re overwhelmed. They’re ready to come and get it so that they can get a good choice. We’re going to do this today and tomorrow. I’ll have the tables full again for them so we can make sure no one goes hungry,” said Vick.

Items like canned vegetables, fresh bread, and even packages of chicken and beef are available for folks to take with them.

Over the weekend, JOY Soup Kitchen hosted their annual Christmas meal where they served almost 600 people.

The Community Crossroads Center in Greenville is also making special accommodations for folks on Christmas.

The homeless shelter is staying open all day on Wednesday and Thursday.

They’re also planning to cook a Christmas lunch for residents staying at the shelter.