Grover Gaming Inc. to bring 100 new jobs to Greenville pending city grant approval

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) Grover Gaming Inc. in Greenville is experiencing growth and hopes for the cities support.

Grover Gaming is looking to hire around 100 people to work in their Greenville headquarters.

They hope to make this a reality with the help of Greenville’s Job Creation Grant.

Grover Gaming is a software development and design company that was founded in Greenville in 2013.

They currently have around 100 employees working at the Greenville headquarters.

Over the next two years company leadership tells 9 On Your Side they want to add 100 new jobs that range from software development, quality assurance, artists and so much more.

“So we think that by providing people something here it provides future development and prosperity for the community,” said Marc Downing, Director of Compliance for Grover Gaming Inc.

Their goal is to stay invested in the city of Greenville.

“We found that too many of our young graduates are relocating to Raleigh and Charlotte for technology and creative jobs. We hope that by providing jobs in a fun creative industry we can convince some of these people to stay in Eastern North Carolina,” said Downing.

If approved for the grant, Grover Gaming will receive $500,000 spread out over the next five years to help with their employment efforts.

During the February 13 council meeting there will be a public hearing about this.

After that council can then consider awarding the grant money.