GUC continues tradition of donating fans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville Utilities is helping provide relief from the heat for some local residents by purchasing 100 fans for those in need.

For more than 25 years, GUC has provided fans to be distributed to the elderly, handicapped, and qualifying families with small children.

“The heat and humidity of eastern North Carolina summers can create a real hardship for many families who suffer because of lack of air conditioning or fans,” said Tony Cannon, General Manager/CEO of Greenville Utilities. “Fans are an economical way to get some relief from the heat, and we are pleased to provide them as a gesture of community support.”

GUC Energy Services employees delivered fans to the Council on Aging and the Greenville Housing Authority on June 24.

The fans will be available for distribution to the public through the Greenville Housing Authority, the Council on Aging, and the Department of Social Services.