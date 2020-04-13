GUC restores power to residents after Monday morning storms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville saw its share of heavy rain and strong winds from the storms.

The damage forced utility crews to make repairs and practice measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Power is back on for roughly 400 people living in Greenville.

Managers with the Greenville Utilities Commission say strong winds brought down large trees.

The main thing on most people’s minds is COVID-19 and not severe weather.

A GUC representative says social distancing restrictions don’t have an impact on their ability to respond to storm damages.

“The big thing is our interaction with our customers,” said Steve Hawley, public information officer for Greenville Utilities Commission. “Customers tend to like to come out and talk to the crews and our crews really enjoy that. But, with the need for social distancing they’ve been trying to stay a little bit further away and really just not stop to talk to the customers if at all possible.”

Right now, crews are still working on small fixes, restoring power to individual homes.

Hawley told WNCT GUC prepares for events like Monday’s storm all year long.