GUC to continue ‘Operation Spring Clean’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville Utilities will continue “Operation Spring Clean,” from April 12-17, in all areas between Dickinson Avenue and Stantonsburg Road to Evans Street and to the end of Greenville Utilities’ water distribution system.

Operation Spring Clean is GUC’s annual preventive maintenance program to ensure that customers continue to receive high-quality water.

From Sunday evening through Friday morning, cleaning will be conducted from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., to minimize inconvenience to customers.

During the 13-week cleaning program, all 632 miles of water distribution lines on GUC’s system will be cleaned.

Cleaning involves opening fire hydrants and allowing them to flow freely for a short time.

If customers have air or discolored water in their water lines as a result of “Operation Spring Clean,” GUC recommends turning on the cold water faucet in the bathtub and running the water for 5 to 10 minutes.

Although there is no health risk, GUC advises customers to avoid washing clothes until the water is clear.

The system-wide cleaning program will end on June 12.