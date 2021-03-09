Gun store owners in ENC seeing increase in firearm, ammunition sales

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Gun sales across the United States hit a new high in 2020, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

Eastern North Carolina is no exception to the increase. A Beaufort County gun shop owner said they’re seeing more people coming in to buy firearms and ammunition. They said they’ve noticed this trend started during the nationwide protests against police brutality in 2020.

Owners who spoke to WNCT believe people are buying guns after seeing some of the violence and looting that happened.

“What we’re seeing now, everybody’s buying guns because the unrest in the country is causing the anxieties among the people,” said Tracy Warren of Warren’s Sports Headquarters in Washington. We had families that were buying guns in fear of what was going on or where things were going to go.”

Beaufort County commissioners recently passed a conceal-carry resolution that goes into effect April 1.