WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police said gunfire near a Little League tournament Sunday morning hit a car and caused the tournament to be canceled for the rest of the day.

The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. as an “active shooter” at Gillette Athletic Complex at 3238 Corbett Ave., according to a news release from Wilson police.

“When officers arrived, they spoke to attendees who stated they heard several gunshots,” the news release said.

South Durham Little League 8-under team was playing against Lake Norman Little League at the time.

Police found a car in a parking lot near field two that had been hit by gunfire during the incident, the news release said.

No one was injured.

“It was determined that the incident was not an active shooter but a shots-fired in the city limits type of incident,” the news release said.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.