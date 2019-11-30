Gunman at large after woman shot in Family Dollar robbery in Wayne County, deputies say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman working at a Family Dollar was shot by a man who robbed the store in Wayne County Friday night, deputies say.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. at the store south of Goldsboro at 102 Five Points Road near the intersection of U.S. 117 and U.S. 13, according to Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Richard Lewis.

After the shooting, deputies used a K-9 to look for the gunman and searched an area south of the store, Lewis said.

However, the gunman, who was wearing a bandana to cover his face during the robbery, is still at large.

The wounded clerk was taken to Wayne UNC Hospital where she was listed in good condition Saturday, Lewis said.

The suspect is considered armed and is described as 5-feet 9-inches to 5-feet 11-inches tall with a slim build and short dreadlocks, according to Lewis.

At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, and a white undershirt, officials say.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 919-731-1480 or Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.