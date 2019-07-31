H.B Sugg Park development in Farmville

A park in Farmville just finished phase two of its four-phase development to preserve the legacy of H.B Sugg High School and the importance it has within the community.

Bricks dedicated to alumni of the school and donators of the H.B Sugg Charitable Organization have now finished being laid.

The parks first phase was finished last year on labor day weekend.

The first phase included the H.B Sugg High School mural which shows students walking into the school and walking out as different career professions.

Thomas Barrett of Farmville says he believes this park will bring the north and south sides of town together.

“We been apart so long and time has changed so I think it will bring us together, we need to be together…It will make it a better place to live” Thomas Barrett

The organization aims to finish phase three which includes the planting of trees and benches by Labor Day of this year.

