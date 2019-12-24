H.O.P.E.S. give bicycles to 28 Perquimans County students for Christmas

HERTFORD, N.C. (WNCT) H.O.P.E.S. gave bicycles to 28 Perquimans County students for Christmas.

The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office said that H.O.P.E.S. is hometown officers positively empowering students in the county.

This Christmas they were able to bring a little more hope to the lives of 28 Perquimans students with a bike for Christmas.

Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office

Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office

Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office

Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office

Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office

Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office

Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office

In the spring of this year, Sheriff White put out a call for bike donations through the year.

Due to the generosity of citizens in the county, Sheriff White, Chief Reid and members of the PCSO shared love and some hope.