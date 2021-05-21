Habitat for Humanity Craven County introduces family to new home in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, N.C. — John and Jema Chrisman have been together for about 15 years and have three children together. They first moved into their current home about 9 years ago and have resided there ever since.

Prior to Hurricane Florence, their home was in fair condition; no mold or leaking in the roof, no damage to the floor or serious issues. Unfortunately, with the onset of Hurricane Florence, strong winds blew off part of the roof. With the roof leaking, water came into the home and damaged the ceiling and caused black mold to grow.

This forced the family to be restricted to one bedroom where the mold exposure was reduced. During that time, Mr. Chrisman health began to suffer more and he experienced increased doctor visits due to the black mold in the home.

For 2 years the family was told that no one could assist them, until a referral was made and representatives from Habitat for Humanity of Craven County and Craven County Disaster Recovery Alliance showed up at their home. On May 20th the family’s home was completed and a home dedication took place at their residence. In attendance were the homeowners, their children and countless other dedicated supporters of the family.

Through partnerships with multiple community agencies, Habitat for Humanity was able to provide a healthy home for this family at an affordable cost. Some of the repairs done to the home include: asbestos testing, demolition of drywall and flooring, replacement of insulation and exterior walls, installing new floors, installing new cabinets, new doors, new windows, new HVAC unit, new water heater, new plumbing fixtures, and the electrical work was brought up to code as well.

With the help of local partners, this family now has a mold-free environment and Mr. Chrisman’s health has dramatically improved. Mr. Chrisman shared, “I used to use my inhaler like breath spray and now I don’t have to use it.”

During the home dedication, Mrs. Chrisman was overjoyed and, at times, speechless, expressing numerous times how she looks forward to being in her new home and having her children have their own safe and mold-free bedrooms.

She has stated, “I have never been able to have a new mattress for my children and appreciate this tremendous blessing.” The family acknowledges the new chance they have and the blessings provided to them, expressing renewed faith and desire to go back to church after this experience. This is how we put God’s love in action!!

The recovery of a family, their home, and their optimistic future couldn’t have been possible without the generous contributions of Craven County Disaster Recovery Alliance, Baptist on Mission, Coastal Community Action, Grace Anglican Church, Bridgeton United Methodist Church, The Salvation Army, Office of State Budget Management, our volunteers and the entire community that supported this family. To each, we say thank you.

If you or someone you know is interested in partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Craven County and are in need of repairs to a single-family detached home (no mobile homes), please contact our office at (252) 633-9599 ext. 105 or email jeverington@cravencountyhabitat.org for more information about our program and how to apply.