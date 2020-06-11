Habitual felon to prison for his involvement in an impaired crash in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) District Attorney Scott Thomas announced that Charles Plunkett Jr., 36, of New Bern, was convicted on his guilty plea and sentenced to a prison term of approximately 10 to 13 years, for his involvement in an impaired driving crash which seriously injured other drivers.

District Attorney Scott Thomas said, “Impaired driving is a serious offense and it is treated as such by my office. Impaired driving, be it by alcohol or controlled substances, is dangerous and causes injuries and death on our highways. When injuries and deaths are involved, we indict on the highest provable offense and seek a conviction and tough sentence.”

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper responded initially to a three-car wreck on NC Highway 43 in Craven County.

Upon arrival, the trooper found that two out of the three drivers were present, and injured.

One of those drivers was in critical condition for multiple fractures and was taken by helicopter to Vidant Medical Center.

Witnesses at the scene reported that the third driver, who had caused the crash, was seen walking from the scene and heading toward Spring Garden Road.

Craven County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to locate Plunkett, who denied being involved but was identified by the witnesses at the scene.

The Highway Patrol discovered that, just prior to the wreck, a clerk at a nearby store had refused to sell Plunkett alcohol due to his condition and that Plunkett had sped away from that store at a high rate of speed, crashing shortly thereafter.

Both law enforcement officers and witnesses noted that Plunkett smelled of alcohol.

Plunkett was taken to the hospital and toxicology testing was done as part of his treatment; that testing revealed the presence of alcohol, marijuana, and benzodiazepines in Plunkett’s blood.

Plunkett, while admitting that he is a habitual felon due to prior felony drug and property crimes, pleaded guilty to felony hit and run, felony aggravated serious injury by motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, reckless driving to endanger, and driving left of center.