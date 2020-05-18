Hairdressers prepare for Phase 2 of Cooper’s reopen plan

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Whether it’s a close shave or a root touch up, its been about two months since many of us have been able to have anything professionally done to our hair.

Barbers and stylists are eagerly waiting for the governor’s “go-ahead” to reopen.

“A lot of customers through I was opening at the beginning of Phase 1, but of course that wasn’t the case,” said Phil Jones, owner of University Haircutters. “So, we’re all hoping for the beginning of Phase 2.”

Jones says his customers have been supportive.

That’s echoed across town by the owner of The Scissory.

“Any time something like this happens there’s always a small chance that people have decided to let their hair grow out, or go back to their natural colors,” said Casey Tripp, owner of The Scissory. “I think the majority of my clientele will be supportive and come back and see me.”

Neither business furloughed employees because they’re one person salons.

Tripp says it has been a struggle to collect unemployment, or get government support.

“If you’re a smaller business like me, I feel like we get overlooked a little bit,” said Tripp.

These owners are now focused on how they’ll keep customers, and themselves, safe.

“I’ve seen a lot of hair stylists in other states wearing face shields as extra protection because we are in such close proximity,” said Tripp. “I would like to get my hands on some paper masks for my clients in case they don’t have one.”

Both Tripp and Jones are hoping to get back to clipping and coloring soon.

“It’s frustrating waiting for it to get open. You know, you sometimes wonder why are some things open, and we’re not, but I understand it,” said Jones. “It puts everything in perspective. I’m healthy, my kids are in good health so those are the important things.”

Tripp is planning to space our her appointments once she can open again by 15 to 20 minutes.

She hopes this will give her enough time to deep clean and wipe down surfaces.