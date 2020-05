HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Halifax County Health Officials report 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

36 individuals have recovered and one individual has died as a result of complications with the virus.

Halifax County is aware of at least 419 tests that have been performed on residents since the virus began in mid-March, 345 of those results are negative. 9 test results are still pending.

