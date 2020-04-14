Halifax County confirms 28 positive cases of COVID-19, 10 recovered

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Halifax County Health Department has confirmed three more positive cases of COVID-19 bringing the county’s total to 28.

Health officials said out of the 28 cases, 10 have recovered and one has died due to COVID-19.

The county is encouraging residents to stay home, practice social distancing, wash their hands, cough or sneeze into a tissue or the bend of their elbow, sanitize items and surfaces regularly.

Bruce L. Robistow, Health Director says, “I would also like to encourage all essential company leaders to strongly encourage their staff to wear a mask when working in close proximately to customers and fellow staff members. This will prevent people that may have COVID 19 from spreading it to others.”