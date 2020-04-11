Halifax County coronavirus cases rise to 22

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)- Halifax County reports their 22nd confirmed positive case of COVID-19 Saturday.

No further details on the condition of the infected individual were released at this time.

Officials are urging residents to stay home, social distance and wash your hands.

Halifax County Health Director, Bruce Robistow is asking restaurant employees and other essential personnel to wear a mask, even if they are not symptomatic. This will help curb the further spread of the virus.

