Halifax County COVID-19 cases increase to 36, 20 recovered

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCT) As of Monday, the Halifax County Health Department has confirmed one additional case bringing the county’s total to 35 positive cases of COVID-19 and 20 recovered cases.

One COVID-19 related death has been reported in Halifax County, 192 COVID-19 tests are being performed on Halifax County residents, 151 negative tests, and five pending tests.

Health officials are asking residents to continue to practice staying at home, social distancing, hand washing, and encouraging everyone that you know to do the same.

Halifax County Health Director, Bruce Robistow is asking restaurant employees and other essential personnel to wear a mask, this will help curb the further spread of the virus.

Stay with WNCT for more updates.