Halifax County curfew goes into effect Friday night

Halifax, N.C. (WNCT) Halifax County is enacting a curfew that will apply to the unincorporated areas of Halifax County in further efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning Friday night, the curfew will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily until further notice.

The declaration of the State of Emergency has been amended to reflect the curfew and there are a few exceptions.

Exceptions include: health care providers, human services providers, essential infrastructure operations, essential governmental operations workers, essential business workers, and individuals experiencing homelessness. This also includes all first responders, emergency management personnel, emergency telecommunicators, legislators, judges, court personnel, jurors and grand jurors, law enforcement and corrections personnel, hazardous materials responders, child protection and welfare personnel, housing and shelter personnel, military, and other governmental employees working for or to support COVID-19 essential businesses and operations.

The Executive Order can be found here: https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO121-Stay-at-Home-Order-3.pdf

