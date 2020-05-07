Halifax County curfew will be lifted as of Friday, May 8

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The nightly curfew from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. for the unincorporated areas of Halifax County will be lifted as of Friday, May 8 at 6:00 a.m.

Halifax County’s State of Emergency Declaration has been in effect since March 16 and will remain in effect until further notice.

County buildings will remain closed to the public, with some exceptions.

Services remain in place at current levels.

Citizens are encouraged to contact departments by telephone with questions and/or to set up an appointment.

Staff is evaluating the 4-H Rural Life Center Summer Camp program, and how to hold camps and more information is forthcoming.

There may be several changes to the schedule, programming, and camps offered and a mix of virtual camps earlier in the season, with on-site camps possible in later weeks.

Citizens are urged to follow the guidelines released by the NC Department of Health and Human Services, specifically the “Ws”, if leaving home: wear a cloth face covering, wait six feet apart, avoid close contact and wash hands often or use hand sanitizer.