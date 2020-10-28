Halifax County Health Department hosting drive-thru flu vaccine clinic

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Halifax County Health Department is hosting a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic.

The clinic will be held on Friday, October 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Roanoke Rapids Fire Station #2 (638 Highway 125 in Roanoke Rapids).

This clinic is for adults only (18 years and older).

Health officials said, you must wear loose sleeves for access to the upper arm, near the shoulder, in order to receive the flu shot and masks should be worn.

When you arrive show your Medicare, Medicaid or Blue Cross/Blue Shield Card (other insurance accepted) and the Flu Shot is no charge.

If you do not have insurance Flu shots are $36 and fees will be collected on-site.