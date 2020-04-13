Halifax County reports its 1st COVID-19 death

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Halifax County Health Department reported its first COVID-19 death.

Currently, no further details have been released.

Health officials are also reporting 23 positive COVID-19 cases and nine of those cases have recovered.

Halifax County Health Director, Bruce Robistow is asking restaurant employees and other essential personnel to wear a mask, this will help curb the further spread of the virus.

Officials are also urging residents to stay home, social distance and wash their hands.

