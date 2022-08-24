GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Sept. 15 will be a special night in Greenville.

Hall of fame water skier Kristi Overton Johnson is hosting an event, A Night of Hope. It will feature former Major League Baseball star Darryl Strawberry. He will tell his story about overcoming years of addiction, alcoholism, emotional wounds and other issues.

Strawberry has since turned his life around and tells his story at events all over the country. Now, he’ll be coming to Greenville to tell his story.

“I’m just so excited,” Overton Johnson said of Strawberry’s visit. “He’s become a new friend. And just through our faith and through the organizations that we work with and really diving into prison ministry, and I’m just really excited for him to come and to share his story of how his life was transformed because someone decided to step into his life, to not just tell him about the Lord and a better way, but then to help him actually walk out a new life.

“And so I believe his message is going to be just tremendous for the community, but also raise awareness about what we’re doing and our outreach for the incarcerated population that we serve. We’re going to be huddling with Darrell pre-event for our corporate sponsor. So there are corporate sponsorship opportunities where you get that private answer, question and answer time with. They’re also excited about that.”

Tickets for the event are $50 for adults and $25 for children ages 12-16. It will be held at Lake Kristi, located at 3933 Mobleys Bridge Rd. in Grimesland.

For more information, call (352) 478-2098 or go here for more details.