HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) — A fun haunted attraction in Eastern North Carolina is giving back to families facing life-altering illnesses.

At the Fishstrong Foundation’s Fright Nights, you can get spooked or pick up a pumpkin, all while supporting a good cause.

As you drive down Highway 24 in Onslow County, you may have noticed the large witch along the side of the road. That’s where the nonprofit hosts its annual haunted hayrides. The organization was started by Jeffrey Fisher, an East Carolina University student diagnosed with a severe form of brain cancer.

He was told he only had two months to live but, against all odds, fought for three years to help others in similar situations before passing away in 2013. Each year, they give back to around 30 families in ENC in his honor.

“We’ve been here for 10 years, we raise money for local families that are facing life-altering illnesses,” said Pierson Lane, executive director of the Fishstrong Foundation. “We help them with bills that insurance didn’t cover like gas, money to the hospital food, money, sometimes rent, things of that nature to help them get by.”

So far, throughout the spooky season, the Fishstrong Fright Nights have been busy. With all ages coming to support their goal, some nights see over 900 customers come through.

The Haunted Hayride is open Friday and Saturday nights through October 28 and again on Halloween. Click here to find out more about the organization. Click here to find out more about the Haunted Hayride.