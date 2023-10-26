NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Halloween festivities have officially kicked off with the holiday only a couple of days away.

When it comes to the spookiest night of the year, parents and guardians are most concerned with the safety of their children. Trick-or-treating is one of the most anticipated activities and health and law enforcement want to ensure that everyone is enjoying themselves while, most importantly, staying safe.

When it comes to trick-or-treating, parents can take action before their children leave the house. Lieutenant Donald McInnis of New Bern’s Police Department says they should make sure their children are visible, especially when it gets darker out. Children should also be in groups while trick-or-treating in order to maintain utmost safety.

“Well one of the things they can do to stay safe first and foremost is make sure that they have some kind of reflective gear on their child’s costume,” he said. “If you could provide a light for your child, make sure you give them a light and always go trick-or-treating with your younger kids or you know, kids could go trick-or-treating with older kids in a group. Always have an adult there to watch over the kids.”

Ellen Walston with ECU Health, explained similar measures to take while also including the importance of children’s own self-awareness. Children should follow rules such as how to navigate crosswalks because as the trick-or-treating continues throughout the night, the darker it becomes outside and children will need to be more alert.

“One thing that’s important for the middle schoolers and the young children as well is making eye contact with the driver,” she said. “If you’re at the crosswalk, at a sidewalk getting ready to cross, please make sure that you’re trying to make eye contact with the driver so they can see you. And it’s night and dark so a lot of times that is difficult. That’s where I’m encouraging drivers to be very cautious and to please so down in neighborhoods.”

Among the many safety tips from health and law enforcement, U.S. Cellular offers its safety tips as well. Officials say that it’s actually beneficial if children have a smartphone with themselves because the phones have built-in safety features. These include flashlights, easy-access numbers and real-time location sharing.

Bottom line: Make this Halloween safe and happy for all concerned. Even if your children are old enough to go out by themselves, it’s better to have them travel in groups and to stick to a well-lit route.