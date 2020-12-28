Hammocks Beach State park needs Christmas trees to restore sand dunes

HAMMOCK BEACH STATE PARK, N.C. (WNCT) – State park rangers are asking for your help in restoring sand dunes along the coast.

Many were destroyed on the barrier islands of Hammocks Beach State Park like Bear Island in 2018 during Hurricane Florence.

Employees at the park say the storm wiped out the sand dunes, the facilities, and animal habitats.

“I mean the boardwalk that led out to the beach, now there’s roughly a six foot drop off, and you use to go right with the beach, that’s just one example,” said Renee Evans, park ranger at Hammocks Beach State Park.

Park rangers attribute back to back hurricanes and high tides to the rise in erosion.

Sand dunes are natural barriers, protecting areas from flooding.

Since Florence, real Christmas trees have been used to create a fence at the base of a dune.

They’re once again asking for the public’s help to save the islands off the coast. Park Rangers say they will line the Christmas trees they collect at an angle with the dunes that are already there.

“Here we have prominently southwest winds, and so having at a particular angle, the southwest winds it’s just going to keep pushing the sand and the sand will basically just naturally collect on the Christmas trees that are out there,” said Evans.

Evans says Bear Island has lost about 20 to 25 feet of sand since Florence.

The park collected more than 200 Christmas trees last year. The donations helped recover a quarter mile of the four mile island.

Any decorations like ornaments and tinsel must be removed before dropping off your tree.

Park rangers say they will collect only real trees, not artificial ones, until their need is met. Any one can drop off a tree during park hours at Hammocks Beach State Park located at 572 Hammock Beach Road in Swansboro, NC.