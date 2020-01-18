Handicap walkway and rain garden installed at Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, (WNCT) – The town of Atlantic Beach has made improvements to a walkway in the area, making the path handicap compliant.

According to the town, the walkway was made possible at the request of Club Colony & Robin Ave. residents.

Public Works crews began improvements to the Freeman Lane Public Walkway this week.

The walkway has been expanded from three feet to six feet.

A rain garden has also been installed. Rain gardens are a shallow, vegetated area that captures rain during storms. It can help reduce stormwater runoff by 90 percent.

Public Works crews saved the Town of Atlantic Beach over $20,000 in construction costs.