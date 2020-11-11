Hands tied to remove newly elected Onslow County Schools board member

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The outcome of the recent Onslow County School board election has many people demanding change. Voters elected Eric Whitfield to a board seat last week.

But parents want to block him from office after resurface racially charged social media posts and comments he doesn’t even want the job.

Whitfield’s agenda to only represent taxpayers and not the children, concerns Jennifer Gibson, mom of an Onslow County student.

“People who have no concerns for the children should not be making decisions for the children,” said Gibson.

Gibson and many other parents attended Tuesday night’s meeting to voice their concerns about the newly elected board member, who was not in attendance.

However, only one person, who did not mention Whitfield directly, took the stand on the subject. Board members did not address parent’s concerns about Whitfield.

“I feel there needs to be something done. I know they don’t have the power to do it, possibly someone on the state level should do something,” said Gibson.

In fact, school officials say their hands are tied and cannot remove Whitfield from office.

“Currently there is no statutory mechanism that a local election board can use to remove one of it’s members and that’s where we find ourselves now,” said Brent Anderson, Executive Director of Community Affairs at Onslow County Schools.

District officials say the only way to get a board member removed is if the person steps down or if the General Assembly passes a new law.

That’s exactly what Nefatina Everhart, a school employee and parent, is looking to do. During the meeting, she created a petition to have lawmakers create a rule to remove Whitfield from office.

“It is going to go straight to the state legislature to request that they write a law, or a bill to recall Eric Whitfield,” said Everhart.

School officials do want parents to know, the views of one member, even an incoming one, do not represent the entire board.

“The board has the power when the board comes together as a group to make decisions and that is what we’re doing and as a group we’re making decisions whats best for our students and our county,” said Anderson.

The meeting finished off with a standing ovation from the public for the current board members. The four new board members are expected to take their seat December 1.