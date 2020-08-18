Hardware store places third in national contest

(WNCT) Workers at a Craven County business are beaming with pride after their top-three showing in a national fundraising contest for children’s hospitals.

Last week, 9OYS told you about efforts by Askew’s Hardware Store in James City.

Workers there put together an ocean-themed display and sought the votes of customers.

The ACE hardware store with the most votes for its display won $7,500 for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Askew’s Hardware did not get the top prize, but its display placed third in the U.S., earning $2,500 for Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville.

“It’s an experience that changed my life and I want to do whatever I can to help them and this is one I can it,” said Debby Gibson, store paint manager.

Askew’s won the top prize last year.

This is the fourth year the store’s been involved in the national contest.