Hardware store places third in national contest

Local

by: WNCT Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WNCT) Workers at a Craven County business are beaming with pride after their top-three showing in a national fundraising contest for children’s hospitals.

Last week, 9OYS told you about efforts by Askew’s Hardware Store in James City.

Workers there put together an ocean-themed display and sought the votes of customers.

The ACE hardware store with the most votes for its display won $7,500 for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Askew’s Hardware did not get the top prize, but its display placed third in the U.S., earning $2,500 for Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville.

“It’s an experience that changed my life and I want to do whatever I can to help them and this is one I can it,” said Debby Gibson, store paint manager.

Askew’s won the top prize last year.

This is the fourth year the store’s been involved in the national contest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV