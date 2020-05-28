Harkers Island Visitor Center to reopen May 29th

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) In an effort to stay healthy while following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and Carteret County public health authorities, Cape Lookout National Seashore is increasing recreational access on May 29.

North Core, South Core, and Shackleford beaches remain open.

The National Park Service (NPS) is working service-wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

On May 29, the park will reopen access to:

• The Harkers Island Visitor Center (Open daily, 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.), will be open for visitor orientation and park resource information. However, the visitor center bookstore will remain closed until further notice.

Beginning June 6, the park reopens access to:

• The Keepers’ Quarters Museum (Open daily, 9:30 A.M. – 4:30 P.M.), located on South Core Banks near the Cape Lookout Lighthouse, will be open for visitor enjoyment.

While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited.

When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding, and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

With public health in mind, the following facilities and activities remain closed:

• Harkers Island Visitor Center Bookstore, Beaufort Visitor Information Center, and the Light Station Visitor Center and Bookstore

• Cape Lookout Lighthouse Public Climbing

• In-person Interpretive Programming