Harris Teeter adjusts store hours to combat virus

(WNCT) – Harris Teeter has announced their stores will be closing early each night in order to combat the coronavirus.

The company posted on Twitter Saturday that stores will close at 9 p.m. each night starting Sunday, March 15.

