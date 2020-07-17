Harris Teeter requiring face masks beginning Wednesday, July 22

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Harris Teeter is among many stores that will begin requiring face masks while shopping.

The following statement was released:

“Effective, Wednesday, July 22, we will require all shoppers to wear a mask when visiting our stores, joining our associates who continue to wear masks. We are taking this extra step now because we recognize additional precautions are needed to protect our country. We respect and acknowledge that some shoppers, due to medical reasons, may not be able to wear a mask (small children are exempt). We encourage those shoppers to consider an alternative option like a face shield or facial covering. If they’re unable to wear a mask or an alternative design, our expertly trained associates will be happy to shop for them through our ExpressLane Online Shopping service, or they may choose to take advantage of delivery options where available. We thank our valued associates and shoppers for partnering with us to slow down the spread of COVID-19. Harris Teeter will continue to provide all associates with a mask, or associates can provide their own so long as they follow our uniform policies.”