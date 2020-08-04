Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry route resumes service

HATTERAS, N.C. (WNCT) The U.S. Coast Guard has given approval for the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Hatteras Inlet ferry route to resume service immediately.

Hyde County’s re-entry restrictions have been lifted for residents, property owners and vendors, and will be lifted for visitors starting tomorrow at 6 a.m.

The route will run this limited schedule for the rest of the day today:

From Hatteras: 3 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m., midnight

From Ocracoke: 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, the temporary schedule will be as follows:

From Hatteras: 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and midnight

From Ocracoke: 4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

The route will return to its full published schedule on Thursday, with the Ocracoke Express passenger ferry also returning to service that day pending channel assessment.

The Aurora-Bayview and Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach ferry routes have also resumed service.

Other N.C. Ferry routes will reopen after ferry channels are checked for debris and approval is given by the Coast Guard.

For real-time updates, follow the ferry division on Twitter at @NCDOT_Ferry.