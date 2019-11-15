Hatteras-Ocracoke Silver Lake ferry route suspended due to strong storm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Department of Transportation has suspended operations on one of its ferry routes and could suspend others depending on impacts from a strong storm lashing the North Carolina coast.

On Friday afternoon, the state Ferry Division suspended operations on its Hatteras to the Ocracoke-Silver Lake ferry route due to the strong storm.

Ferry personnel are monitoring the storm and will announce any other changes to the seven ferry routes, including when the Hatteras-Ocracoke Silver Lake route will resume operations.

A large storm packing strong winds and heavy rain is expected to deliver its greatest impacts to coastal North Carolina between Friday night and Monday morning.