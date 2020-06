TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) Haughton Chapel FWB Church is hosting a drive-thru food distribution event.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 13 at 9 a.m. at 2767 North Carolina Highway 58, Trenton, NC.

The event will last until all food is distributed.

Drive-thru services are offered only and once arrived to the event trunks must be open.