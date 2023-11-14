HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Havelock has announced its new police chief, Michael D. Broadwell.

Broadwell started his career in 2002 when he served in Boone for almost three years as a patrol officer. He moved to Greenville in 2004 to work for the Greenville Police Department. He stayed with GPD for 14 years, serving as a K9 handler, IMPACT officer and patrol supervisor. Broadwell advanced through the ranks with GPD, going from Corporal to Sergeant and finally to Lieutenant in patrol and administrative roles.

The Washington Police Department offered Broadwell a position as the Patrol Division Commander in May of 2018, where he served for five and a half years.

Broadwell received his Bachelor’s Degree from Appalachian State University and his Master’s of Public Administration from East Carolina University. He has also graduated from North Carolina State University’s Administrative Officers Management Program.

Broadwell has received many police commendations over the years, including Police Cross, Police Medal, Police Officer of the Year, Outstanding Police Performance and the American Police Hall of Fame Silver Star for Bravery.

Broadwell enjoys running, lifting weights, fishing, hunting, backing, spending time with his wife and two kids, and serving at his local church.

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to come and work for the City of Havelock Police Department,” Broadwell said in a statement. “I have heard great things about the men and women of this department and about the citizens of Havelock.

“I want to focus on getting our officers and staff the most up-to-date and advanced training and equipment possible, which will enable them to do their jobs professionally, with honor and integrity. I also want to continue the positive community engagement that has been previously established and hope to expand our outreach into the communities in which we serve.”

The City of Havelock will host its official swearing-in ceremony at a later date.