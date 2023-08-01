HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock is looking for a new police chief after Chief Christopher Morning announced he will be stepping down on Sept. 1.

Havelock interim police chief takes on full-time role

Morning has served the community for over 20 years. He served as interim police chief and was sworn in as the chief in May of 2022. Havelock City Manager Chris McGee said the search has begun for a new police chief.

“It’s refreshing to have a police chief that has a community engagement, that he’s willing to be out in front of the public in in a good light and be proactive,” Havelock City Manager Christopher McGee said about Morning. “He will definitely be missed, big shoes to fill.”

Captain Jeff Fedyna will serve the role on an interim level if a new hire does not start before Sept. 1.

Click here for more information on applying for the position.