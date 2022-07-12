HAVELOCK, N.C (WNCT) – The Havelock Chamber of Commerce has launched a new app in hopes to be a resource for the Havelock area.

The app includes a map, directory, events and news. The map button displays all of the local businesses and organizations by location and category while the directory button specifically highlights Havelock Chamber members. People using the app can contact all businesses directly from the app via the phone number or website buttons.

The events and news blog buttons aim to provide a central place for community information.

If you would like to contribute a story or event to the app, email director@havelockchamber.org or marketing@havelockchamber.org.