HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Havelock was scheduled to hold a listening session Monday evening to get community input on what the future of Phoenix Park will look like.

The former Phoenix Landfill has been sitting dormant since the city acquired it several years ago. Sitting between two neighborhoods and near schools, the city wants to turn it into a park. With grants, they hope to use $2 million towards clean-up and $2 million towards development, but they want to hear from the community on their needs.

“This will help us phase it? How do we phase in? Does a walking trail come first? Does the dog park come first? Or whatever pieces we’re looking for, which comes first? And then how would we go about building and funding those?” said Havelock City Manager Christopher McGee.

McGee added they expect to get started sometime in the fall of 2024. The listening session started at 7 pm at the West End Fire Station. The city manager said that if people are unable to make it, they will be having more sessions in the future.