Havelock HS hosts modified graduation ceremony

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – The pandemic is forcing schools across the nation to find new ways to celebrate their seniors, including Havelock High School.

The principal and a limited amount of staff have been congratulating students at a modified graduation ceremony.

Each student will walk across the stage, at a scheduled time, with only their parents and close friends in the crowd.

Administrators are taking temperature checks before each party steps inside the building and asking all guests to wear masks.

After every individual ceremony, staff will wipe down seats.

The schools’ principal says the Class of 2020 has faced many adversities and they are prepared for the future.

“Because the things that they’ve learned about resiliency and flexibility and overcoming adversity and​ these are the things that are going to carry them through life, life isn’t always easy,” said ​Stacie Friebel, principal at Havelock High School.

For three days, she will pass out more than 200 diplomas to graduates.

Even though it is not the traditional way of graduating, families can still take pictures, students can receive a diploma, and family is still in the crowd to cheer on their graduate.

The graduation ceremony will continue Wednesday.