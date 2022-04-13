HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The Havelock Police Department has promoted its interim police chief to the full-time position, city officials announced Wednesday.

Christopher L. Morning has served as interim police chief since Nov. 2, 2021. A swearing-in ceremony will be held May 4 at 5:30 p.m. at the Havelock Tourist & Event Center. The public is invited to attend.

Morning began his law enforcement career with the Town of Beaufort in 1996. He joined the Havelock Police Department as a patrol officer on September 10, 2001.

Chris served as a patrol officer from 2001 to 2006. He was named Officer of the Year in 2005 and promoted to detective in 2006. After 10 years as detective, he was promoted to sergeant in 2016, lieutenant in 2017 and captain in 2018.