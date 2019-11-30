Havelock man arrested after shooting at Craven County deputies

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after a shoot out with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, they were responding to a call in reference to a domestic incident when Andrew Foster, 27, of Havelock barricaded himself inside of a home and shot at deputies.

At the time, Foster was the only person inside the home. After a few hours, he surrendered.

No one was injured during the shooting.

Foster is being charged and held at the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $1 million bond.